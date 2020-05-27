Covid-19 Impact on Insurance Analytics Market briefs : Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Growth- Forecast to 2024
“COVID-19 Impact on Insurance Analytics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Insurance Analytics Market 2020-2024:
Summary: –
A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on Insurance Analytics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Overviwe:-
In the context of China-US trade war and COVID-19 epidemic, it will have a big influence on this market. Insurance Analytics Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
Insurance Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.6%. Claims Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2024, Claims Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.The report firstly introduced the Insurance Analytics basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Hexaware Technologies
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy
OpenText
Oracle Corporation
PEGASYSTEMS
Sapiens International
Tableau Software
Verisk Analytics
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
General Type
……
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Insurance Analytics for each application, including-
Insurance Companies
Government Agencies
……
