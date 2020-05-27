Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joint Investigation Yields Indictment in 2019 Scott County Homicide

SCOTT COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Scott County man on murder and theft charges.

In July 2019, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents joined the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a homicide that occurred in the 700 block of Gib Griffith Road in Robbins. Harold Dean Griffith (DOB 02/27/46) was found deceased inside an outbuilding located on the property. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified Harold David Griffith (DOB 01/10/69), the victim’s son, as the individual responsible for the crime.

Last week, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Harold David Griffith with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Theft over $1,000. Today, Griffith was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

You just read:

