Tiki Barber expects Saquon Barkley to shatter his Giants records

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiki Barber is the most experienced running-back in New York Giants history. There's no discussion over it. His qualifications and records placed him well ahead of any other running back to don the blue and equal several of the greatest playing the game ever. But Barber hadn't always been that way. He experienced a few difficult seasons until 2004, when Tom Coughlin took over the Giants. Under Couglin, Barber addressed his ball protection problems and was one of the NFL's best running backs for three seasons before removing his cleats during the 2006 season.

Barber is not under any delusions that his team records from scrimmage for running and overall yards are secure. New Giants standout running back Saquon Barkley is expected to crack all of them and that will be fine with Barber as he thinks the Giants are going to move where Barkley goes. Appearing on the Scoop B. Radio Show, Barber was told what the limit for Barkley would be.

“Right now, he’s living it,” Tiki said. “But it’s interesting because he gets compared to at least successful things I did in my career. If he stays with the Giants, my records have no chance. He’s going to run through them. But it’s interesting. It took me about four years to figure it out. In 2000 or so, I started to figure it out, 2001 how to be consistent, how to stay healthy and how to be a reliable contributor. Saquon had that from Day 1. And if you start and if you get it [the proverbial ‘get it’] from Day 1 and he had great success — he was Rookie of the Year. I can’t remember if he led the league in rushing, but he was right up there.”

In 2018, Barkley broke into the NFL with a Pro Bowl season in which he led the NFL from scrimmage in total yards, 2,028 with 1,307 of those yards on the ground, and racked up a total of 15 touchdowns. Barber owns the Giants team records for overall scrimmage yards, 15,632, in a career along with running yards, 10,449, and most one season rushing yards, 1,860 in 2005. In his career, 2004-2006, Tiki eclipsed the 2,000-plus yards from scrimmage mark three times. Last year, Barkley struggled to hit 2,000, 1,410, but lost three games with a heavy ankle sprain that plagued him for a decent portion of the season.

What's next for Barkley, then? Winning, Barber states. “So, after one year, Rookie of the Year. Second year, he had a little bit of a setback, maybe because of that high ankle sprain that kept him off the field for a couple weeks. He played, but he battled it and he finally started to get right at the end. But now going into Year 3, it’s like, we need to win. I mean, we got this from this side of our team — we got pieces on the defensive side of the team, we have a quarterback that we all believe in and we got a coach in Joe Judge that is no-nonsense and tells it like it is, we got to start winning.

Barber continues, “And so if I’m Saquon, in my mind I’m saying, ‘what are we winning?’ It’s not like we have build another year. And it’s on him because when you think about it, who are the leaders there? It’s him. They’re a young team, the New York Giants and Nate Solder’s 30 years old, but he’s a tackle. Saquon’s got to be that leader and Daniel Jones has to follow and hopefully it leads to wins.”