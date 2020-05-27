Saquon Barkley, Tua Tagovailoa to play Madden as part of Verizon's 'Pay It Forward Live' series

Saquon Barkley and Tua Tagovailoa are teaming up for a good cause.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This offseason, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley is effectively and kindly using his time at home. He continues to give back to the community in whatever form he can, and will now work with another young NFL star to support local small businesses. Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live, the weekly live-streamed entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, will pair New York Giants Saquon Barkley and Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa in a battle on EA Sports Madden NFL 20 on Tuesday, May 26. The event will stream live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m PT on Twitter @Verizon, Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

As they play, Barkley and Tagovailoa will share and support their favorite local businesses, engage with fans, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences, all while encouraging viewers to visit Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive to do what they can to support local businesses by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal. “I’m excited to join Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live and highlight some of my favorite small businesses,” said Barkley. “Tua and I will have some fun as we support a great cause.”

“Local businesses are very important to me and my family and now more than ever they really need our support,” said Tagovailoa. “I’m excited to team up with Verizon and Saquon to not only help out, but to bring some football to people’s homes!”

