Hoyer: House Republicans Are Engaged in Yet Another Attempt to Shut Down Our Government

“This Republican lawsuit is about one thing only: forcing the House to stop doing its job and prevent it from helping the American people get through this crisis. The Constitution gives each chamber of Congress the ability to set its own rules, and the courts have given us wide latitude to do so. The rule change to allow remote voting in order to maintain public health fits within those bounds. We should not endanger public health when technology can enable us to meet remotely – just as Senate committees, the Supreme Court, and businesses and schools across the country have done over the past few weeks. “By suing to keep the people’s House from safely being able to do the people’s work, House Republicans are engaged in yet another attempt to shut down our government, this time during a national emergency when Americans need it working the most. With nearly 100,000 deaths, over 1.6 million infections, and nearly 40 million Americans filing for unemployment assistance in the last nine weeks, Republicans should end this attempt to distract from their inaction and instead work on a bipartisan basis to deliver urgent assistance to the public.”