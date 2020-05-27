Westminster Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102326
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Steeves
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5/26/20 - 0347 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sawdust Aly, Townshend
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Oscar J Cruz
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time VSP was contacted for a domestic disturbance on Sawdust Aly in Townshend. My investigation led to the arrest of Oscar Cruz for assaulting a household member. While in custody, Cruz struck me with his shoe and bit my hand while I was attempting to restrain him.
Cruz was charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and ordered held at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/20 - 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - Yes LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.