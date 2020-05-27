Westminster Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102326

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Steeves

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5/26/20 - 0347 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sawdust Aly, Townshend

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Oscar J Cruz

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time VSP was contacted for a domestic disturbance on Sawdust Aly in Townshend. My investigation led to the arrest of Oscar Cruz for assaulting a household member. While in custody, Cruz struck me with his shoe and bit my hand while I was attempting to restrain him.

Cruz was charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and ordered held at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/20 - 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - Yes LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.