Patented Technology, New Product, Solid-state Plant Watering Device for Large Plants, “Takes Water out of Air”

New product: available for licensing, Patented Method for Taking “Water Out of Air”Device

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have a new product, a small thermoelectric device which waters large plants (takes water out of the air), such as you would find in offices and malls. The markets for this device would reduce the labor cost of watering. Currently, many large plants are watered by plant rental companies.

Today’s technology cannot support this invention. We have a new patented method for taking water out of the air; this revolutionary method was determined by experiments.

We can take water (DEW) out of the air for one-tenth of the energy, then the current technology. To view this Experiment click Link:
https://youtu.be/7OoA3te6C_Q

We produced about 46.5 oz/week, over 186 oz./month, in an Indoor environment. These units are reliable, in quantity, they would sell for around: $70.00 each. Currently, we have a working model.
(IT WORKS!)

Licenses are available to develop a final proto-type.
US Patent # 8,833,091 B2, and Patent Applied For. Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US8833091B2/en?oq=us+patent+%238%2c833%2c091+B2

Contact Bob Biancardi /inventor A.S.R. Inc. 219-613-8647
Bobbiancardi21@Gmail.com

Robert Biancardi
Applied Scientific Research Inc.
+1 219-613-8647
email us here

One Pound of Water Out of Air!

