Nippon Columbia to Introduce 70’s 80’s Playlists “J-DIGS” and Reissue Hidden Catalog on Streaming for the First Time
Nippon Coumibia to introduce their 70s '80s catalog on streaming for the first time and the urban pop collection, compiled by BBC DJ, NIck LuscombeTOKYO, JAPAN, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nippon Columbia has announced a reissue of their 70’s, 80’s catalog, beginning today(May 27,2020) with the release of the albums of Juicy Fruits, Haruo Chikada & Vibra-tones, Yumi Murata, and others on streaming services for the first time. Throughout 2020, the rest of their highly anticipated reissue catalog in 70’s 80’s J-Jazz, Rock, Soul, Rare Groove and City Pop, which have never been officially released on streaming by now, will also be available.
For Japanese music diggers outside Japan, Nippon Columbia also launched “J-DIGS” playlists on Spotify or Apple Music today, which aimed to introduce their hidden gems catalog from 70’s and 80’s. The 1st playlist of J-DIGS starts with a selection of world-renowned Japanese Jazz masterpieces and performances, including Hiroshi Suzuki's "Romance", Jiro Inagaki & Soul Media's "Breeze" and more.
A new collection of urban pops from mid 70’s to 80’s named “Tokyo Dreaming“, compiled by Nick Luscombe and inspired by the theme of Tokyo is to be released on July 29. Nick is a DJ on BBC Radio and has a strong knowledge and deep passion for Japanese music.
According to Nick, “Tokyo Dreaming is a look back to an incredible era of Japanese music, that still sounds and feels like the future. It was a moment when brand-new music tech from Japan helped forge new ideas and experiments that permeated pop, soul and jazz and helped create new forms of music including electro and techno. The perfect meeting point that would help create a new soundtrack for modern living“
The compilation features music by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Yasuaki Shimizu, Shigeo Sekito, Kazumi Watanabe, Juicy Fruits, Haruo Chikada & Vibra-tones and more. Find the track list and album art below. The track “THE WORDⅡ”by Shigeo Sekito is known for the samples by several established artists such as Mac DeMarco, Honcho Jack ( Travis Scott’s Project).
<J-DIGS> playlists
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6KZh3FDNg6bOYOYPSnhDZw?si=blyeKXzGSwWK965m7nkIsg
Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/jp/playlist/japanese-jazz-best-selection/pl.2fa71d5d2f4f4e029d20c28d9462a48b
Pick Ups from Nippon Columbia’s Reissue Catalog on May 27 2020:
”KURISHNA” by YUMI MURATA
The Mariah Project’s Diva, Yumi Murata. Her 2nd album KRISHNA is produced by Mariah Project: Yasuaki Shimizu, Masanori, Sasaji, etc From a funky vocal style similar to “Chaka Khan” to soft & husky vocals, a “kaleidoscopic” vocalist, Yumi Murata, who is indispensable for the Mariah Project.
“ジェニーはご機嫌ななめ“(Jenny Gets Angry) by Juicy Fruits
Juicy Fruits is Japanese techno pop band, featuring a female vocalist Iriya in 1980. The combination of blip-blop synth sounds on precise beats and their female vocalist, Iriya’s lolita voices. Their debut single called “ジェニーはご機嫌ななめ“ was recognized as very novel and recorded a smash hit at the time. Since then, it has been covered by many artists from rock bands to idols and Vocaloids. The song was able to make its mark in Japanese music history as a masterpiece of techno pop.
"Tokyo Dreaming"
29 July 2020, CD Released in Japan
COCP-41172 ￥2,300
Label: Nippon Columbia Co.,Ltd. /Nipponophone
1. Ryuichi Sakamoto / THE END OF ASIA
2. Mariah / 心臓の扉(Shinzo No Tobira)
3. Chika Asamoto / SELF CONTROL
4. Jun Fukamachi / TREASURE HUNTER
5. Yumi Murata / わたしのバス(Watashi No Bus)
6. Hitomi "Penny" Tohyama / RAINY DRIVER
7. Yumi Seino / いってモナムール(La maison est en ruine)
8. Kyoko Furuya / 東京(Tokyo)
9. Kazue Itoh / CHINATOWN ROSE
10. Kazumi Watanabe / TOKYO JOE
11. Juicy Fruits / ジェニーはご機嫌ななめ(Jennie Gets Angry)
12. Haruo Chikada & Vibratones / SOUL LIFE
13. Colored Music / HEARTBEAT
14. Akira Sakata / ROOM
15. Yasuaki Shimizu / セミ取りの日(Semi Tori No Hi)
16. Shigeo Sekito / THE WORD Ⅱ
*Track.3,4,6,7,9 and 14 have never been officially released outside of Japan until now.
Nick Luscombe
Radio DJ and broadcaster in the UK.
A highly respected and influential music influencer who discovers great music from all over the world and shares it internationally through his many radio shows and DJ sets.
He has been in charge of music selection for various radio programs since 1999, and since 2010, has been the DJ for the popular BBC Radio music program "Late Junction”. He has also curated and presented music shows for Monocle and British Airways radio stations.
He has worked as both Chief Music Editor at iTunes and Director of Music at London’s Institute of Contemporary Art, and is the founder of Musicity
Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
Nippon Columbia is Japanese Music Label with the longest history in Japan
Has more than 160k songs as catalogs while releasing a variety of music as follows:
Jpop/Idol/Animesongs/Rock/Japanesemusic/Enka/Jazz/Classical/Crossover/Kumamon
and etc. The company will be celebrating their 110th anniversary in October 2020
