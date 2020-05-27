SCA Announces New Member Benefit: Communities of Chaplains
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spiritual Care Association is now offering chaplain members the opportunity to participate in a small group experience by joining a virtual Community of Chaplains.
To help chaplains create a sense of belonging with others called to similar work, SCA encourages its members to connect in virtual Communities of Chaplains. Communities are groups of 12 SCA members or fewer who come together for monthly online meetings to promote collegial connection, ongoing development, and mutual support. Communities are formed in a shared geographic area of the country that provides a context for the social, religious, and cultural diversity its members may encounter in their work. Each community will choose a moderator for planning and communicating meeting times, agendas etc. A rotating facilitator may lead each monthly meeting. Where possible, communities are encouraged to meet quarterly for longer sessions in which more in-depth discussion and peer learning may take place.
The purpose of Communities of Chaplains is to offer:
• peer support for professional chaplains, especially those working in isolation
• mentoring for new and less experiences chaplains
• a safe community for mutual accountability and peer supervision
• opportunities to enhance professional and spiritual development among members
• CEUs for attending meetings
The values that will characterize these communities include:
• diversity of religion, spirituality, and thought
• diversity of chaplain service settings represented
• diversity of backgrounds from advanced professional to no CPE
• common support for evidence-based best practices
The benefits of community life can be profound. As one chaplain who has been a member of a similar small group for many years affirms, “Community life is essential in the continuous formation of chaplains. Community life affirms us, teaches us, connects us, and invites us to share experiences and advise one another. And community life unites us in our own spiritual development.”
Any chaplain member of the Spiritual Care Association may join a community, regardless of years of experience or level of certification. Chaplains may request to join a community by sending an email to Chaplain David Pascoe, Director of Chaplain Community Life at communitylife@spiritualcareassociation.org indicating interest and with details about who you are, where you serve as a chaplain, and the geographic area in which you live and work.
