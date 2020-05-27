iQSTEL’s (OTC: $IQST) Subsidiary IoT Labs Completes Upgrade for IoT Smart Gas Field Devices
iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce subsidiary IoT Labs MX has completed circuit board upgrades for new generation of IoT Smart Gas field devices
iQSTEL Inc. (Other OTC:IQST)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Tech/ IoT News- iQSTEL’s (OTC: $IQST) Subsidiary IoT Labs MX Adds GSM Network and GPS Tracking Support to the New Generation of IoT Smart Gas Field Devices; @IQstel
(Investorideas.com Newswire )- Breaking Tech/IoT News iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, is pleased to announce IoT Labs MX www.iotlabs.mx , a subsidiary, has completed the circuit board upgrades for the new generation of the IoT (Internet of Things) Smart Gas field devices.
The original IoT Smart Gas platform was limited to the Sigfox communications infrastructure for IoT devices. Our in-house development team has completed the communications board upgrade for the new generation of IoT Smart Gas field devices, allowing for GSM network communications, expanding the potential usage locations of the IoT Smart Gas platform. In addition, we have incorporated Geo-location using standard GPS systems.
All components of the IoT Smart Gas platform, IoT field devices, core server software, as well as the end–user mobile application, have been updated to support the new and improved generation of field devices.
Mr. Iglesias commented: “This latest upgrades to the IoT Smart Gas platform transform the fixed location system, limited to Sigfox network locations, to the much broader GSM network coverage with the added ability of GPS tracking. Our systems now allow the IoT Smart Gas platform to be used in: ships, trucks, buses and other non-fixed gas installations.”
“The new generation of IoT Smart Gas Platform can be customized for use with virtually any gas or liquid, regardless of pressure or temperature. If the product is in a vessel, a fixed location or a mobile location, and has to be refilled by trunks, ships or by pipeline, IoT Smart Gas can save time and money while reducing the human exposure in the refilling process, a valuable aspect to be consider in the “new reality” after COVID-19”, add Mr. Francisco Bunt, CEO of IoT Labs MX.
About iQSTEL Inc.:
iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.
About Etelix.com USA, LLC:
www.etelix.com
About SwissLink Carrier AG:
www.swisslink-carrier.com
About QGlobal SMS LLC.:
www.qglobalsms.com.
About IoT Labs MX SAPI:
IoT Labs MX SAPI www.iotlabs.mx , a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc, is an Internet of Things (IoT) Mexican technology development company, creator of the “IoT Smart Gas” Platform and Application. The IoT Smart Gas platform consists of an IoT field device installed on the LP gas tank (adaptable to virtually any gas or liquid storage tank) and, thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT) technology via Sigfox or GSM network connectivity, allows remote managed and improved logistic processes of refilling, usage tracking and tank monitoring in real-time by the Smart Gas mobile app. The new GSM tracking feature allows for mobile use including ground, air, and sea tank monitoring.
About itsBchain LLC.:
www.itsBchain.com
Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com
Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries:
www.iqstel.com ; www.etelix.com ; www.swisslink-carrier.com ; www.qglobalsms.com ; www.smsdirectos.com ; www.iotlabs.mx ; www.itsBchain.com
