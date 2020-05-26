State, Federal Disaster Dollars Reimburse Dare County Debris Removal Expenses

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $2.2 million to reimburse Dare County for debris removal costs following Hurricane Dorian.

Funds for this project cover the removal of more than 105,500 cubic yards of hurricane-related vegetation and construction debris from roads and public property. Funds for this project cover work completed from Sept. 1, 2019 through Sept. 9, 2019.

More than $19 million has been approved across the state for Hurricane Dorian-related expenses.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for Dare County’s debris removal expenses is more than $1.6 million and the state’s share is more than $565,000.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.