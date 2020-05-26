Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Now Available: 2020 Data Conference On-Demand Videos | Nebraska Department of Education

Due to the challenges and realities associated with COVID19, NDE has been working through contingency plans for the 2020 Data Conference. In lieu of holding an in-person conference, this year, we are making available a series of pre-recorded, short, informational videos addressing key conference topics. These videos address a portion of the subject-matter we were planning to discuss in our plenary and/or breakout sessions. You can access these videos by topic as you are interested by visiting the new NDE Data Events web page at https://data.events.education.ne.gov.

Upon accessing this site, you will be prompted to create a login and password in order to view all 2020 Data Conference material on-demand. Please note that we will continue to add more videos to this site as they become available.

Thank you all for your patience while we have been working through deploying a suitable alternative to our annual in-person conference. We hope you will find this to be helpful resource, albeit less personal. If you have any questions about this effort or are experiencing technical difficulties accessing video content, please do not hesitate to contact us through the NDE Data Events web page at https://data.events.education.ne.gov/contact-us/.

