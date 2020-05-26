Lt. Gov. McKee Hosts Small Business Conference Call: General Officers Update, Local Media Outlet Feedback

April 10, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee today hosted another conference call to help small business owners get answers to their questions and to allow them to share their feedback on changes to the local economy.

Lt. Governor McKee welcomed everyone to the call and reiterated the Governor's recommendations to social distance. He added that the health and safety of all Rhode Islanders is the top priority.

The Lt. Governor introduced Attorney General Peter Neronha to the several hundred small businesses owners on the call. Attorney General Neronha announced that his office is continuing regular department work, implementing Executive Orders and providing guidance to Rhode Island law enforcement. His team is also working on addressing increased fraud related to the pandemic. He suggested that individuals with complaints or inquiries should contact his Consumer Protection Division at (401) 274-4400 extension 1.

Attorney General Neronha also advised Rhode Islanders to call his office, the Better Business Bureau, or the local Chamber of Commerce if someone unfamiliar is contacting them about federal funding. This is likely a scam and should be treated as such. If individuals or businesses are being targeted due to race, they can call his Civil Rights Division at (401) 274-4400. Additionally, Attorney General Neronha is providing guidance to gyms and fitness centers on refunding or canceling client memberships.

The Lt. Governor introduced Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea who discussed the remote online notarization process which is available here: www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/notary-public/remote-online-notarization. She also provided the following link for her the Business Services Department: www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/business-services. Secretary Gorbea also reminded callers not to forget to complete the Census. She can be reached at SecretaryGorbea@sos.ri.gov.

Lt. Governor introduced Department of Business Regulation (DBR) Director Liz Tanner. She noted that some employees are not wearing masks because the supply of masks is scarce. She added that if an employee is sick, they should stay home and not return to work until fully recovered. The DBR website is www.dbr.ri.gov. The DBR phone number is (401) 889-5550.

Rhode Island Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn was introduced and told the audience his office can be reached at www.riserves.org.

Lt. Governor McKee introduced Justin Gontarek of Ocean State Graphics to discuss the Gift it Forward initiative. Almost 900 businesses have signed up and the website has been updated. Customer testimonials can now be entered on the website. There is also a link for business owners to use to promote the site on social media. Additionally, media outlets such WPRI and WHJJ radio are promoting the site. Anyone interested in Gift it Forward can sign up for text updates on the Lieutenant Governor's website (www.ltgov.ri.gov).

The Lieutenant Governor introduced the following small businesses to participate in a panel discussion:

- Bob Bacon of Gregg's Restaurants: Highlighted that he is working with Rhode Island Hospitality Association and the National Restaurant Group on the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) to ask for more flexibility within the guidelines and requirements. He is working with the Lt. Governor to draft a letter to the congressional delegation regarding rehiring employees under the PPP.

- Chris DiPaolo, WBLQ Radio: Voiced concern with local media's loss of advertising revenue due to the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses that are the station's advertising customers.

- Bonnie Gomes, WBLQ Radio: Shared her concerns that if an employee refuses to return to work then her loan would not be forgivable under the current guidelines. Employees would have to be either replaced or put back on the payroll.

Lt. Governor McKee ended the conference call by thanking all the guests and panelists who participated.