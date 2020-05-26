Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, On 6 Things You Can Do Around the House to Feel Mentally Better

Marie Diamond

By Marie Diamond.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When there is a lot of stress in your Home and you feel mentally down, it is good to take the following steps to reduce the negative energy around you. Perhaps you have experienced fear for the future, difficult conversations and conflicts between your family members. Every negative thought, feeling and action you take in your home, leaves a stress residue in the energy field of your home. See your home as a living being, that needs to relax and to clear the stress. These 5 steps will help you doing this. In a way you are saying thank you to your home by creating more harmony and peace. Thank you for being my sacred space during the lockdown, during the upcoming months of readjusting to the new Corona World.

Step 1: Light an aromatic candle. The Best aroma for cleaning the negative energy in your home is Lavender. Start the day with lighting this candle every morning. Think joyful, happy and harmonious thoughts and intentions when you lit the candle.

Step 2: Declutter your Home. Let go of old books, newspapers and magazines and release old clothes and shoes from your closet space. Make sure you let go of at least 10 % of your clutter. Create space for a new future by letting go of your past

Step 3: Place fresh bouquets of flowers or a white blossoming orchid on your dining room. Remove dead flowers as they are not having any life force. Bring the energy of nature in to your space especially when you cannot be outside too much.

Step 4: Open up your windows and curtains and bring the sunshine and fresh air into your home. Raise the Light level in your home. The more light you feel and see, the more your mind will have the ability to stay positive.

Step 5: Have some background music in your living room that brings joy and that relaxes you. Turn the TV sound off and do not listen to your own playlist on your headset. Let everyone hear the peaceful music.

Step 6: Create a Success altar in you workspace. You can calculate your best area in your home to attract Success and Abundance by getting your Free Energy report at www.MarieDiamond.com

Author Marie Diamond

Marie Diamond is a Global Transformational Teacher, Motivational Speaker, International Best-Selling Author of several books like “Transform your Life”, “The Energy Number Book”, “Transformation Lessons”, the New Book: “The Magical Living Journal” and the Upcoming Book :”Magical Living, A Journey of a Modern Enlightened Woman” releasing in Fall 2020.

More than half a million students have studied with her Diamond Feng Shui, Diamond Dowsing and Inner Diamond Meditation in her Magical Living Academy. For more information go to www.MarieDiamond.com

As a world-renowned Feng Shui Master, she is one of the stars in more than 10 Transformational Documentaries as “The Secret” and “How Thoughts become Things”. She is one of the Top Teachers in Learning Strategies and Mind Valley.

As Founding member of The Transformational Leadership Council, she founded the Association of Transformational Leaders in Europe. She started also the Global Conscious Women Circle where women from all cultures, and back round learn from the most Conscious women on this planet and meditate together. For more information go to www.GlobalConsciousWomen.com

Marie Diamond got knighted to Dame Commander in February 2020 for her Global Contribution to Humanity.