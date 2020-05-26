AOE, Vermont PBS Extend Partnership to DISH Network, Expand Access for Vermont Students

For Immediate Release: May 26, 2020 Contact: Ted Fisher, ted.fisher@vermont.gov, (802) 595-5562 Chrystie Heimert, cheimert@vermontpbs.org, (802) 338-2556

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) and Vermont PBS announced today a partnership with DISH Network to distribute PBS educational content to Vermont families through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. This partnership expands access to the educational content jointly developed by Vermont PBS and the AOE to more families across most of Vermont. The channels will be available to DISH subscribers in the Burlington - Plattsburg media market.

“Our partnership with Vermont PBS is all about prioritizing access to educational content for all Vermont learners,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Expanding this programming to DISH customers supports our effort to reach every learner in every home.”

“The statewide broadcast, internet and OTT distribution of valuable Vermont PBS educational programs through the additional distribution by DISH network will help this collaboration reach more Vermont students than ever and furthers our mission to serve and support the education needs of all families during this time of change and transition,” said Holly Groschner, Vermont PBS CEO. “We welcome this collaboration with DISH to strengthen the Agency of Education outreach.”

