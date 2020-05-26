Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

/EIN News/ -- BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 26, 2020. A total of 63,416,622 common shares representing 62.37% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The seven candidates nominated as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES IN FAVOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Danièle Bergeron 61,771,590 99.16% 523,894 0.84% Robert J. Briscoe 44,073,236 70.75% 18,222,248 29.25% J. Michael Horgan 61,608,388 98.90% 687,096 1.10% Robert B. Johnston 52,579,905 84.40% 9,715,579 15.60% Denis Mathieu 61,060,572 98.02% 1,234,912 1.98% François R. Roy 61,837,030 99.26% 458,454 0.74% Warren White 61,004,488 97.93% 1,290,996 2.07%

Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 98.15%.

Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also voted 95.84% in favour of an ordinary resolution concerning the approval of unallocated options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan.

Approval of the Amendments to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also voted 97.10% in favour of an ordinary resolution concerning the approval of the amendments to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec, Ontario and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

