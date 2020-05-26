Sixth WAX Blockchain Meetup announced featuring Roman Skaskiw from CryptoLions

Sixth WAX Blockchain Meetup announced featuring Roman Skaskiw from CryptoLions!

— Michael Gucci

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sixth WAX Blockchain Meetup organized jointly by Malta Block and EOSphere is scheduled for 2nd of June, 2020 at 8 am Central Time.
Our guest speaker for the meetup is Roman Skaskiw - co-founder of CryptoLions!

The meetup will be live-streamed via Crowdcast!

CryptoLions is a block producer on WAX, EOS and several other EOSIO blockchains. CryptoLions team developed Simple Assets NFT standard for EOSIO and Simple Market to integrate with Simple Assets.
https://github.com/CryptoLions/SimpleAssets

https://simpleassets.io/

https://wax.simplemarket.io/

Simple Assets and Simple Market took off with the recent successful launch of Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) digital collectible trading cards by Topps on WAX blockchain.

https://wax.io/blog/sold-out-gpk-card-packs-on-wax-sold-out-in-just-28-hours

Roman is going to talk about Simple Assets standard, Simple Market and the successful launch of GPK.

We are giving away 2 GPK cards to two lucky winners!

To qualify please complete the following steps:

1. Join our WAX Meetup Telegram channel:
https://t.me/wax_blockchain_meetup

2. Join the Meetup live-stream on 2nd of June:
https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-6

3. Post a question and include your WAX account at the end.

4. Two winners will be randomly selected from all qualified entries!

We will see you all soon!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.
Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

Video from WAX Blockchain Meetup # 5 with Dallas Rushing - Co-founder of Karma app.

