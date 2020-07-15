Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Discuss a Plan to Get Much Better Compensation Results

"If your husband or you dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-for much better compensation results. ” — Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in Minnesota to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to develop a plan to ensure a Navy Veteran or person like this receives the best possible financial compensation results. Because of the Coronavirus----many people who had or have mesothelioma may have been initially diagnosed with COVID-19. COVID-19 and mesothelioma have similar symptoms such as pneumonia, high fever, and shortness of breath.

The Advocate fears that because of the Coronavirus-Navy Veterans who are showing symptoms of this rare cancer are not going to see their primary care doctor-or if they do----they are getting diagnosed with COVID-19. If a Navy Veteran finally does get diagnosed with mesothelioma-it probably is in an advanced stage. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.