Regeus to Enter Into a R&D Agreement with Applied Biology To Advance Its Prostaglandin Program for Androgenetic Alopecia

Regeus to Enter Into a Research and Development Agreement with Applied Biology To Advance Its Prostaglandin Program for Androgenetic AlopeciaIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IN A BID TO ADVANCE ITS NOVEL PROSTAGLANDIN RP-001, REGEUS TO COMMENCE A STUDY FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA
Regeus’ propriety prostaglandin GUR-701 demonstrated initial clinical safety and efficacy in a small open labeled study for androgenetic alopecia (AGA). Prior prostaglandin studies in AGA failed to demonstrate superior clinical efficacy compared to topical minoxidil.
According to Regeus COO, Igor Teterin: “Regeus’ propriety prostaglandin GUR-701 overcomes many of the challenges of prior prostaglandin attempts. We are excited to commence a study to assess the efficacy and safety of GUR-701 in androgenetic alopecia.”
ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY
Founded in 2003, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.
ABOUT REGEUS
Regeus (derives from “regeneration”) is a biotech company, division of Gurus BioPharm. Both companies are based at the Skolkovo Innovative Center in Moscow, Russia. Regeus develops and markets proprietary hair products. Gurus BioPharm is a world leader in the development of therapeutics based on proprietary prostaglandins.
www.gurus.bio
