Neovasc Announces Offering of Convertible Debt and Warrants for Gross Proceeds of up to US$5.0 Million, Warrant Exchange Transaction and Repayment of 2017 Convertible Notes and Related Settlement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, announced today 1) an offering (“Offering”) of convertible notes (“2020 Notes”) and warrants (“2020 Warrants”) to Strul Medical Group for gross proceeds of up to US$5.0 Million; 2) all of the Company’s remaining 2017 Notes have been fully repaid or converted (“2017 Note Settlement”); 3) Neovasc entered into a settlement agreement with certain holders (the “2017 Holders”) of the 2017 Notes whereby the Company will issue warrants (“Settlement Warrants”) to such holders and 4) Neovasc entered into an agreement (“Exchange Agreement”) to exchange most of the outstanding warrants issued in January 2020 for common shares of the Company (“Exchange Shares”). The combined transactions improve the fully diluted share capital of the Company, and are designed to allow the Company to pursue refinancing options with long term investors who understand the overall potential of the Company’s portfolio of products.



Following the completion of the transactions the Company will have an issued and outstanding share capital of 12,306,270 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) and a fully diluted share capital of 21,226,518.

“We are pleased to have been able to take strategic action in the last few days, to fundamentally change our balance sheet and strengthen our capital structure, including leaving behind the two 2017 note holders, who saved the company in 2017, and who have achieved a large positive return on their investments, but have different future objectives. It is time for the company to move on. The settlement of the remaining 2017 Notes and the exchange of a large portion of the January 2020 warrants for equity remove significant overhangs on our fully diluted capital structure. We continue to work with our investors as we significantly reposition Neovasc to execute on our core four value creation strategies,” said Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc.

“The Strul Medical Group is pleased to announce that we have agreed to make an additional add-on investment of $5,000,000 in Neovasc,” said Strul Medical Group principal Aubrey Strul. “Together with our initial $11,500,000 investment in May of 2019, this brings our total investment in Neovasc to $16,500,000. The leadership, the management team, the team of engineers and scientists, the array of patents and an incredible corporate culture is very impressive. We are expecting great things from Neovasc and we look forward to the time when these great products will do great things for the people of the world who are in need of minimally invasive Mitral Valve replacements and for optimal treatment of Refractory Angina.”

Pursuant to the Offering the Company will issue the 2020 Notes, convertible at $2.81525 per Common Share for 1,776,041 Common Shares, and 2,573,959 2020 Warrants exercisable at $2.634 per 2020 Warrant share with a 4 year term. The 2020 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 8% computed on the basis of a 360-day year and twelve 30-day months and shall be payable in additional 2020 Notes on the date that is six-months after issuance and on each six-month period thereafter up to, and including, the maturity date. The 2020 Notes will have a maturity date of 48-months after issuance with the holder’s option for early redemption at 24-months. The Offering will be completed in two tranches comprised of an initial closing (“Initial Closing”) of US$4 million aggregate principal amount of 2020 Notes and 2,573,959 2020 Warrants and an additional closing (“Final Closing”) of US$1,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2020 Notes. Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer™ (the "Reducer"), development of the Tiara™ (the "Tiara") and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the 2017 Note Settlement, the Company made a final payment of $2,897,000 to holders of the 2017 Notes and $1,016,000 in 2017 Notes was converted for the issuance of 500,014 Common Shares. The Company and certain holders of the 2017 Notes have also agreed to a mutual release (the “Settlement”) in return for the issuance by the Company, in the aggregate, of 500,000 Settlement Warrants to such holders. Each Settlement Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of US$2.634 per Settlement Warrant for a period of 4 years following issuance and are subject to transfer/leak-out restrictions, including volume and public float restrictions.

Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 672,937 Exchange Shares for the surrender and cancellation of 2,176,490 warrants outstanding (the “Exchange”) on the basis of approximately 0.3092 of an Exchange Share for each warrant. After the exchange there will be 250,000 January 2020 warrants outstanding. Exchange Shares issued in the Exchange are subject to transfer/leak-out restrictions, including volume and public float restrictions.

The Notes, 2020 Warrants, Settlement Warrants and Exchange Shares will be qualified for distribution in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 12, 2018. Prospectus supplements relating to the Offering and Exchange will be available on the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The Company is relying upon the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual for the issuance of Notes, 2020 Warrants, Settlement Warrants and Exchange Shares, which provides that the Toronto Stock Exchange will permit certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Exchange, Settlement and Initial Closing are expected to be completed the week of May 25, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX. The Final Closing is expected to close on or about June 3, 2020.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

