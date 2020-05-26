IQIYI, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against iQIYI, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) American Depositary Shares (“ADS’s”) between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

On April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research released a report detailing, among other things, how iQIYI had misled investors and failed to disclose pertinent information generally and in its March 2018 initial public offering Registration Statement, including:

iQIYI overstating its user numbers;



iQIYI inflating its revenues;



iQIYI inflating expenses and prices of assets to conceal its revenue inflation; and



iQIYI issuing misleading financial reporting creating the appearance of a cash generative company.

On this news, iQIYI’s share price fell $0.99 per share over the rest of the trading day and the next full trading day, or 5.6%, to close at $16.51 per share on April 8, 2020.



