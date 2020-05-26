Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Premiere on ShopHQ in May

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) launched DKNY on ShopHQ on May 21st and ShopHQ will launch Karl Lagerfeld Paris on May 28th.  

Donna Karan of DKNY is a world-renowned designer of women’s apparel and accessories, and all her collections and brands demonstrate the definition of the modern woman—forward-thinking, confident, succeeding in the world while pulling off the balancing act of life with style. DKNY launched in 1989 and has become a lifestyle brand celebrating New York, featuring sportswear, handbags and accessories.

Karl Lagerfeld is a fashion icon and one of the most celebrated designers of our time. His styles combine a Parisian inspiration with an effortless, rock-chic ease. Karl Lagerfeld Paris is a lifestyle collection of sportswear, outerwear, dresses, footwear and handbags.

“We feel fortunate to offer these iconic designer brands to our customers,” said iMedia Brands CEO Tim Peterman. “When we combine these amazing products with our expertise in interactive video storytelling to the customer in their own home, we believe it creates a truly unique shopping experience.”

Customers can shop the collections on www.shophq.com and watch these events on ShopHQ via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com. ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche lifestyle television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media services in North America. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, Float Left Interactive, J.W. Hulme and iMedia 3PL Services. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com 
(949) 574-3860

Media:
press@imediabrands.com  
(800) 938-9707

