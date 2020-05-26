Prevail Therapeutics to Present at The Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company's website, www.prevailtherapeutics.com . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

