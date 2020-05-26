Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,631 in the last 365 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Events section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company’s diverse and multi-stage portfolio includes one late-stage investigational drug candidate and a pipeline powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.

Aclaris Contact
investors@aclaristx.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Aclaris Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.