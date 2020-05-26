RESCHEDULED: Public Hearing on Draft Permit for Active Energy Renewable Power to be held on June 22

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has rescheduled the digital public hearing, originally set on Monday, June 15, to Monday, June 22, on a draft permit for Active Energy Renewable Group. The company is applying as a new facility to manufacture wood pellets with a proposed maximum throughput of 39,420 oven dried tons per year, classifying it as a small facility.

Based on public interest and after consulting with members of the community, the Division Director determined it was necessary to hold a digital public hearing to receive comments on the application and draft permit. Based on current guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health, members of the public can participate online or listen via telephone.

The public hearing is an additional way for members of the public to comment on this draft permit. Anyone who is unable to participate in the public hearing is invited to call (919) 707-8714 to record their comments, or email or mail written comments. All comments received during the public comment period which began on February 14, 2020 will be considered by division staff.

If you wish to speak at the digital public hearing, you must register by 4:00 pm on June 22, 2020. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2WNW1dn [bit.ly]

Event title: Public hearing for Active Energy Renewable Power WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3dG1LwE [bit.ly] Date and Time: Monday, June 22, 2020 6:00 p.m. Event Password: NCDAQ To listen by phone: 1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 615 016 858

The public comment period has been extended to June 26, 2020 at 5 p.m.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO SUBMIT COMMENTS:

Mr. Gregory Reeves N.C. Division of Air Quality 225 Green Street, Suite 714 Fayetteville, NC 28301-5095

Oral Comments can be recorded by leaving a message at (919) 707-8714

This facility's application was reviewed by DAQ to determine compliance with air pollution regulations. DAQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

The draft permit, permit application, draft permit review, environmental justice snapshot, and PowerPoint presentation can be found here.

