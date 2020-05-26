Global Clinical Decision Support System Market to Witness 13.6% CAGR During 2020 – 2025, Attaining the Market Size of USD 2.5 billion by 2025: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical decision support system market is predicted to grow at 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2025.



Industry Insights by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), by Type (Conventional, Advanced), by Product (Integrated, Standalone), by Model (Knowledge-Based, Non-Knowledge-Based), Delivery Mode (Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by Application (Drug Dosing Support, Drug Allergy Alert, Drug-Drug Interaction, Clinical Guideline, Clinical Reminder, Others)

The market is driven by factors such as the escalating occurrence of medication errors, technological advancement in the healthcare IT, mounting government support and initiatives, and expanding the geriatric population. The mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, escalating importance, and usage of big data, and expanding the implementation of cloud computing in healthcare are further fuelling the growth of the market.

The market for a clinical decision support system is primarily driven by the escalating occurrence of medication errors. Define accurate medication dosage is difficult and time consuming especially for infants and children and in emergency situations, thus CDSS gives physician, and nurses quick and easy access to drug-specific dosing calculator, renal adjustment dosing, and drug profile with age. Moreover, physician, nurses, and other healthcare professionals are also using CDSS in order to perform diagnosis and to review the diagnosis.

Among all components, software category holds the largest share in the clinical decision support system market, globally. The services segment is witnessing the highest growth in the market globally, owing to repeated use of services such as installation, software integration, consulting, and maintenance.

Based on the type the clinical decision support system market is segmented into integrated and standalone. Of all the types, the integrated category is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasted period, globally.

The different products of the clinical decision support system market are integrated and standalone. Of all these products, the integrated category is predicted to witness the higher CAGR during the forecasted period owing to escalating implementations of integrated CDSS.

Explore key industry insights in 272 tables and 145 figures from the 147 pages of report, “Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 -Industry Insights by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), by Type (Conventional, Advanced), by Product (Integrated, Standalone), by Model (Knowledge-Based, Non-Knowledge-Based), Delivery Mode (Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by Application (Drug Dosing Support, Drug Allergy Alert, Drug-Drug Interaction, Clinical Guideline, Clinical Reminder, Others)”

Based on the model, the CDSS market is segmented into knowledge-based, and non-knowledge based. Of all these models, the knowledge-based category is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasted period, globally.

The different delivery modes of, the clinical decision support system market are web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based. Of all these delivery modes, the cloud-based category is predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the reduced maintenance cost, ease of integration, flexible scalability, and faster operation. In addition, of all these delivery modes, the web-based category accounted for the largest share in the clinical decision support system market.

Based on the application of the clinical decision support system market is segmented into drug dosing support, drug allergy alert, drug-drug interaction, clinical guideline, clinical reminder, and others. Of all the applications, clinical reminder category is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, globally.

Geography Insight

North America accounted for the major share in the clinical decision support system industry in 2017, globally as the healthcare expenditure is increasing in the region. In addition, the mounting occurrence of medication errors, expanding the geriatric population, implementation of favorable regulations and initiatives, the upsurge in government funding for healthcare IT system, escalating occurrence of chronic diseases, and intensifying requirement for quality healthcare delivery are some of the factors facilitating the growth of the North American clinical decision support system market.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the clinical decision support system market, owing to the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, and a large population base. The escalating occurrence of medication errors, and expanding geriatric population are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific clinical decision support system market.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the clinical decision support system industry are investing in the development of advanced, which is strengthening their position in the market., Wolters Kluwer Health, Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Hearst Health, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, and MEDITECH are some of the key players offering a clinical decision support system.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Billion). The report segments the global clinical decision support system market on the basis of component, type, product, model, delivery mode, application and region.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Software

Hardware

Services

Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Conventional

Advanced

Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Integrated

Standalone

Model Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Knowledge-Based

Non-Knowledge Based

Delivery Mode Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Application Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Drug Dosing Support

Drug Allergy Alert

Drug-Drug Interaction

Clinical Reminder

Clinical Guideline

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Clinical Decision Support System Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Other Countries

