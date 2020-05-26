Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 26th will include the following:

Thursday, May 28, 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a full accelerateSC meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, May 29, 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide the commencement address at West Florence High School, Florence Center, 3300 W Radio Road, Florence S.C.

Friday, May 29, 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will provide the 2020 commencement address for Limestone College being held at Gaffney High School Stadium, 149 Twin Lake Road Gaffney, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of May 18, 2020, included:

Monday, May 18th

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Media interview.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Governors-only briefing call with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

6:49 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Tuesday, May 19th

8:53 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

10:15 AM: Media interview.

10:45 AM: Media interview.

11:15 AM: Media interview.

12:15 PM: Media interview.

12:45 PM: Media interview.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a full accelerateSC meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

7:51 PM: Call with a local official.

Wednesday, May 20th

9:39 AM: Call with a local official.

11:15 AM: Agency meeting.

11:30 AM: Call with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and members of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a media briefing with public health officials, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 21st

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a zoom meeting with the Greer Chamber of Commerce.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3967 Inmate Restraint, first floor lobby, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Friday, May 22nd

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

