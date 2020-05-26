McKee Hears PPE Concerns from Rhode Island Health Care Association

Office Activity Update - May 4, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee, Chair of Rhode Island's Long-Term Care Coordinating Council, participated in a conference call with Scott Fraser, Director of the Rhode Island Health Care Association (RIHCA), in response to a letter sent by the association requesting pandemic-related assistance from the state.

One of the top issues raised by the association was the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in nursing homes. The association noted that nursing homes need more PPE from the state on a regular basis. Fraser stated that the association is also advocating for increased testing for all nursing home staff and residents and reimbursement from the state for COVID-19 related expenses in nursing homes.

RIHCA represents 65 skilled nursing facilities. Every day, more than 7,500 Rhode Islanders rely on the 24-hour care given by an RIHCA facility. RIHCA member facilities employ more than 10,000 people in the state.

Lt. Governor McKee offered to host Fraser on a public small business conference call to allow a more extensive, public description of the association's current needs.