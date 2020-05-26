McKee, Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful Continue Planning of Statewide Cleanup Initiative

April 17, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee was joined today by Helen Lowman, CEO of Keep America Beautiful and a large group of state and municipal agencies to have a virtual discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on Earth Day cleanup events that would normally be held across Rhode Island.

Over the last few months, the Lt. Governor's Office had worked with Donna Kaehler of Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful to plan the launch of Keep Rhody Litter Free, a statewide effort to promote local cleanup events. Due to the pandemic and new social distancing guidelines, most local cleanup events were cancelled replaced with virtual meetings. The launch of the new program is delayed.

During the discussion, Lowman noted that Rhode Island is very committed to the Keep America Beautiful concept: A shared American responsibility to build and maintain clean, green, and beautiful spaces. She praised the work of the Lt. Governor and Kaehler. Anyone interested in joining the effort or promoting a cleanup event can reach out to Kaehler at (401) 724-2200.