Vacation Property Rental Owners Highlight Industry Obstacles during Lt. Governor's Virtual Meeting

May 13, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee held a virtual meeting with small vacation property rental businesses to discuss difficulties they are currently facing in operating during the pandemic.

Many of these small business owners stated they lost thousands of dollars when renters began to cancel long-standing reservations due to the 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors to Rhode Island. The group noted that most renters stay for fewer than 14 days.

Lt. Governor McKee listened to the group's feedback and inquired about the added cost of deep cleaning between guest stays. He also suggested that the participants form a professional coalition to petition the state to provide flexibility on the 14-day quarantine.