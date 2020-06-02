Paragon Concepts Selects Rugby ABP for Cabinet Door Distribution in Arizona

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ever-increasing growth, Paragon Concepts and Rugby ABP have partnered to bring Arauco’s TFL line of materials on Paragon’s shaker, three-piece and slab cabinet doors to the Arizona market.

Rugby enjoys market domination in the region and is a full-service provider of sheet materials, including Arauco’s Prism line. Paragon builds cabinet doors on the Prism material, which makes the marriage work perfectly. Rugby is also introducing its own line of Paragon doors aptly named the "Rugby Legacy Series", which features close to fifteen colors on standard textured and solid materials.

Quotes Drew Dippold of Rugby, “like many distributors, we have tried bringing doors to market. Our first attempt wasn’t terribly successful because the quality of door construction at that time simply wasn’t up to par with our quality mandate as an organization. This makes the Paragon cabinet door program exciting. Paragon makes the best doors we have seen. We know our customer base will be hot on their doors, and the Prism family of colors makes it even more interesting.”

Paragon’s founder, Isaiah Rozek continues that stream of thought. “Rugby has a high reputation for quality even in a high-volume environment. They understand the need for value add and the changing landscape in the cabinetry business. We are honored and excited to partner with them.”

Rugby has locations in various states with its Arizona branch in Phoenix.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them through distributors across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.