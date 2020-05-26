Road Closure This Week in Cleveland Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3001 (Fisherdale Road) in Cleveland Township, Columbia County, will be closed beginning tomorrow for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, May 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close a portion of Fisherdale Road, to replace a deteriorating pipe.

Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed between Route 3010 (Middle Road) and Route 3008 (Bear Gap Road) from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A detour using Route 3010 (Middle Road), Route 42 and Route 3008 (Bear Gap Road) will be in place while the work being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, May 29, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

