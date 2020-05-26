Route 1003 Brighton Road Curb Ramp Construction Begins Wednesday in Ellwood City

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb ramp construction on Route 1003 (Brighton Road) in Ellwood City, Beaver County will begin Wednesday, May 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Brighton Road between Summit Avenue and Hillside Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through late June.

Crews from M&B Services LLC will work to install ADA curb cut ramps.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

