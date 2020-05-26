Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in Several Investor Conferences in May and June

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) will be participating in three investor conferences in May and June. Management will take part in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 28; the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 2; and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 9.



A copy of the Company’s presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conferences. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris’ website at www.prim.com . Once at the Investor Relations section, please select “Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

