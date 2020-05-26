Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
April 30, 2020 - Texas Workforce Commission Guidance to Unemployment Claimants 

Date: April 30, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

 

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is issuing guidance to unemployment claimants concerning their continued eligibility for unemployment benefits (UI) should they refuse rehire.

Each UI benefits case is currently evaluated on an individual basis. However, because of the COVID-19 emergency, the following are reasons benefits would be granted if the individual refused suitable work.

Reason for refusal:

  • People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues, like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID‑19. (Source: DSHS website)

  • Household member at high risk – People 65 years or older are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 (source DSHS website).

  • Diagnosed with COVID - the individual has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered.
  • Family member with COVID - anybody in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.
  • Quarantined – individual is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.
  • Child care – Child’s school or daycare closed and no alternatives are available.

Any other situation will be subject to a case by case review by the Texas Workforce Commission based on individual circumstances.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

