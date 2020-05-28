Paragon Concepts, One of the First Cabinet Door Makers to Offer FENIX

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the acquisition of Formica by Broadview Holdings at the end of last year, the door opened wide for distributors across the country to sell the high-end matte FENIX material. FENIX is well known for its Nano Tech, self-healing properties.

Rehau’s relationship with the FENIX product has changed to a point where Formica distributors are now selling the product.

Paragon Concepts wasted no time jumping in the game. They have recently announced their FENIX line of cabinet doors and drawer fronts and is in process of working through the Formica distribution base to market the doors.

National Wood Products is the first to come online.

Steve Schmidt, who leads the Denver branch of National Wood, elaborates; “We have sold Paragon’s doors for quite a while now and rank among their top distributors nationally. The quality of their product is second to none. With the Formica acquisition, new opportunities are here, and we are excited to partner with Paragon to bring their doors to market. The fit between their door construction and the FENIX material is obvious.”

Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon continues. “I have personally worked with FENIX and love the quality of the material. High-end shops know the value here. We simply hope to support their efforts by giving them a door product that matches those types of expectations.”

Paragon offers sixteen colors out of the gate. Shops can order the doors starting June 1 and can learn more about the available colors at paragonconceptsco.com/fenix.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them through distributors across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.