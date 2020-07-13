Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Top Compensation Result

"If the doctors finally figured out your husband or dad had mesothelioma-or suspected mesothelioma in Iowa, please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.” — Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the wife or adult children of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Iowa to call 800-714-0303 to call for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma nationwide.

"Because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms there is a good chance a significant number of Navy Veterans who had-have mesothelioma were misdiagnosed with COVID-19. 2020 might go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in decades-not because there are fewer cases--but because people who had mesothelioma were misdiagnosed with COVID-19. If the doctors finally figured out your husband or dad had mesothelioma-or he has suspected mesothelioma in Iowa, please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City, Iowa: https://cancer.uiowa.edu/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma