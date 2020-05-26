Expect detours as crews temporarily close some I-25, I-80 interchange ramps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Motorists should expect detours and potential delays as crews temporarily close some Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 interchange ramps for slab repairs starting Tuesday.

On I-25, contractors will be working on repairs to the off-ramp at exit 8B that guides northbound motorists as they exit to drive westbound on I-80.

On I-80, crews will be working on repairs to the off-ramp at exit 359A that guides westbound motorists as they exit to travel southbound on I-25. Travelers and commercial haulers should stay alert and plan alternative routes to their destinations, as the closures are expected to last about 14 days, weather permitting.

Detours for both closures will use US 30 (Lincolnway) with signs in place to guide motorists. The ramp work is part of a district-wide slab repair project that is scheduled to wrap up at the end of June. Also part of the project, the I-80 ramp going westbound at exit 359C, which guides traffic to the northbound lanes of I-25, reopened today.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.