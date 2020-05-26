Route 51 Lane Restrictions Wednesday in Center Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) in Center Township, Beaver County will occur Wednesday, May 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on Route 51 for bridge inspection activities on the bridge just south of Monaca Road. Restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restrictions will not occur in each direction simultaneously. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

