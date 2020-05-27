CureMetrix Integrates with Nuance AI Marketplace to Deliver Breast Cancer Screening Solution
Connecting thousands of healthcare facilities, the Nuance AI Marketplace helps to streamline access to CureMetrix solutions, putting the power of AI into the hands of the radiologist”LA JOLLA, CA, USA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix® a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, today announced that its cmTriage™ software solution will be available on the Nuance® AI Marketplace, the first and largest workflow-integrated market with one-stop access to a wide range of AI diagnostic models from within the industry’s most widely used radiology reporting platform.
— Kevin Harris, President, CureMetrix
CureMetrix cmTriage is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. It enables a radiologist to triage, sort and prioritize their mammography worklist based on cases that may need immediate attention. Studies have demonstrated up to 30% faster reading time for radiologists using cmTriage.
CureMetrix also is currently conducting investigational studies across the globe on its cmAssist® solution to help identify, mark and score anomalies in breast cancer screening. In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist was able to demonstrate the ability to find cancers up to six years before first detection, and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27% without increasing recall rates.
“AI has arrived in radiology and is quickly moving from the lab to clinical use. Connecting thousands of healthcare facilities, the Nuance AI Marketplace helps to streamline access to CureMetrix solutions, putting the power of AI into the hands of the radiologist – helping to optimize clinical and patient workflow and improve breast cancer detection rates,” said Kevin Harris, president of CureMetrix.
The Nuance AI Marketplace functions like an app store dedicated to radiology. It gives AI model developers consolidated, at-scale access to users of Nuance PowerScribe™, the radiology reporting system trusted by approximately three out of four U.S. radiologists across more than 7,000 connected healthcare facilities. Radiologists can discover, test, and use AI models from within their familiar PowerScribe reporting and workflow orchestration solutions to optimize prioritization, increase reporting efficiency, and accelerate response times, and to help health care teams improve quality, patient outcomes, and healthcare costs. A built-in feedback channel lets users share real-world results with developers for AI model refinement and post-market surveillance. Hospital systems benefit from simplified purchasing and metrics showing algorithm usage, costs, and performance.
About CureMetrix: Delivering CAD that Works®, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages AI and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. For more information, visit www.CureMetrix.com
To learn more about CureMetrix results published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, visit CureMetrix publications
Media Contact: Dawn Anderson
CureMetrix
+1 858-345-6061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn