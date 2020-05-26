Plasma Therapy Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2020 due to COVID-19 | Leading Players - DePuy Synthes Companies, Grifols, Kedrion Biopharma, Octapharma, Stryker, Baxter International Inc., Terumo BCT, Biotest AG, Arthrex

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As COVID-19 keeps on destroying all over the globe, researchers are dashing to create cures for the new coronavirus, which started contaminating people toward the end of last year. Researchers and specialists are investigating different roads to think of clinical medicines that can battle the novel coronavirus. One such treatment that is in concentrate currently is Convalescent Plasma Therapy. After China and the US, India has given a thumbs up for confining a convention to lead a clinical preliminary for healing plasma treatment. The treatment has been utilized tentatively before, thus has become a beam of expectation in the battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Some of the key and emerging players that are a part of coverage and have being profiled are DePuy Synthes Companies, Grifols, Kedrion Biopharma, Octapharma, Stryker, Baxter International Inc., Terumo BCT, Biotest AG, Arthrex among others.

Market Analysis: Global Plasma Therapy Market

Global Plasma Therapy Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the growth in the use of platelet-rich plasma for the treatment of various diseases that drives the growth of the industry and increasing incidents of sports injuries.

Market Definition: Global Plasma Therapy Market

Blood plasma involves soft tissue healing autologous platelets, platelets and cytokines. It remains a standard method broadly used in specialties of orthopedics, dentistry, and dermatology. Plasma therapy is commonly used in wound healing, facial rejuvenation, and androgenetic alopecia. Plasma is focused on the physiological value up to three to five times and then vaccinated into the tissues.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the global plasma therapy market are Arthrex, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Limited., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Biotest AG., Cambryn Biologics LLC, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Limited, DePuy Synthes Companies, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion Biopharma S.p.A., Octapharma, Regen Lab SA, Stryker, Telecris Industria e Comercio Ltda., Baxter International Inc., Japanese Red Cross Society, Sanquin Oy, LFB SA, Terumo BCT, INC., Chengdu Institute of Biology (CIB) among others.

Global Plasma Therapy Market By Type (Pure PRP, Leucocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Nerve Injury, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutions), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Plasma Therapy Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Drivers

Surging orthopedic diseases and sports injuries including arthritis, fosters the growth of the market

Growing demand for the usage of platelet-rich plasma for the treatment of numerous diseases, drives the growth of the market

Government initiatives for the development of plasma derived medicine, is the factor that drives the market growth

Rising awareness regarding the importance of blood donation, is the key drivers for this market

Increasing diseases including tetanus, rabies and hepatitis A&B is estimated to impact the market positively

The cost associated with plasma therapy is quite high, which is likely to impede the market growth

Absence of responsiveness regarding platelet-rich therapy, hinders the growth of the market

Absence of compensation policies and strict regulatory policies, restraint the global market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Baxter International Inc. launched PrisMax in the U.S. for maximizing care for Critically Ill Patients. PrisMax is used to treat acute kidney injury (AKI) patients. Every year in the U.S., there are about five million AKI patients, and rates of AKI have been rising. This launch will benefit the company to increase its revenue.

In June 2018, LabCorp has been approved by the U.S. FDA to market a diagnostic test which will detect viruses in donated blood plasma utilized in preparing biological therapies. This technology provides a diversified alternative for the global biopharmaceutical sector to enhance plasma donor collection programs and the production of plasma protein therapies for a number of life-threatening conditions such as immune, cardio / pulmonary, bleeding, and neurological illnesses. This allowance by the FDA to LabCorp will help the company in market growth and further expansion of the laboratory.

Competitive Analysis:

The global plasma therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plasma therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Therapy Industry

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses known for diseases ranging from the common cold to even more serious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The virus has spread to almost all regions of the world, affecting both developed and developing countries which have heavily affected pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The epidemic spread rapidly across the globe within three months and was characterized by the WHO as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. According to the Worldometers.info, statistics, as of 27th April 2020, 3,064,225 people are already affected and 211,537 patients are dead due to the coronavirus. There are currently no approved specific antiviral agents targeting the new virus, while some drugs are still under investigation, including remdesivir and lopinavir / ritonavir. It is urgent to look for an alternative strategy to treat COVID-19, especially among severe patients, as an effective vaccine and specific antiviral medicines are not available until the date. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-resources/covid-19-impact-on-plasma-therapy

