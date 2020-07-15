Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran or Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Alaska-Receives Better Compensation Results

"If you or your loved one in Alaska has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. You will be glad you did.”
ANCHORAGE , ALASKA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alaska receives the best possible financial compensation results. Because the Chinese Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms such as pneumonia, shortness of breath and a high fever there is great concern that people in Alaska will be misdiagnosed with COVID-19 rather than mesothelioma in 2020. Typically, when the doctors take a second look it is then when they discover either lung cancer or mesothelioma. "If you or your loved one in Alaska has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik Karst is the founding partner at the law firm of Karst von Oiste and he and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this-including Alaska. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma anywhere in communities such as Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer and Nome. https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https:// alaska.providence.org/locations/p/pamc,

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alaska include US Navy Veterans, workers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, oil field workers, off shore oil/gas rig workers, oil pipeline workers, marine mechanics, commercial fishermen, pulp and paper mill workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.
The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Michael Thomas
Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

