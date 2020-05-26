Marine Professionals Incorporated Featured On Latest Episode of Salty Jobs™
Marine Professionals Incorporated (MPI) is being featured in the latest Salty Jobs™ episode. Known as a mobile boatyard, MPI specializes in refit yacht management and maintenance, as well as marine electronics and emergency/crisis services. The Salty Jobs™ episode highlights the career opportunities available with MPI, specifically focusing on the potential for growth within the company and industry.
Salty Jobs™ is an informational video series produced by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, showcasing the various jobs available in the marine industry right here in South Florida. The focus of the series is to attract high school students, college students, and young adults to the marine industry by highlighting potential career paths and encouraging people to seek out these jobs.
Featured in the episode is Chris Wukich, lead technician at MPI. Wukich began his career at MPI as an entry level technician and worked his way up to lead technician in a matter of years. When asked about how he got started, Chris said, “I was in the restaurant business for about 10 years and decided it was time for a change. I found out that Broward College had a lot to offer in marine education.”
Wukich was hired at MPI within his first month of the program. He attributes his success in the industry to the combination of on-the-job-training and enrolling in the marine program at Broward College.
The heart of MPI’s success lies in its commitment to ongoing training. Since opening its doors in 1997, founder and president, Marc Curreri, has made it a priority to train technicians and invest in their future, both within the company and in the industry itself. MPI offers workshops and certifications to support the continual education and training of its employees.
Marine Professionals Incorporated (MPI) has been providing the most convenient solutions for boat owners, along with first-class service within the marine industry for over 22 years. MPI is a direct dealer for most major marine electronics brands, and is proud to be the only marine Sonos Gold dealer in South Florida.
The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) has been committed to the sound growth of the marine industry in South Florida since 1961. The not-for-profit trade group has over 500 members in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties and is the owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.
