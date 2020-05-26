Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,498 in the last 365 days.

Mont.: Court says dinosaur fossils worth millions aren't minerals

NBC Montana News

A divided Montana Supreme Court says under state law, dinosaur fossils aren't minerals. Wednesday's ruling has implications in an ongoing legal battle over the ownership of millions of dollars of fossils found on an eastern Montana ranch where the surface and mineral rights are owned by different people.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked the state Supreme Court for a ruling on state law in the matter.

The court's decision will now inform the 9th Circuit as it decides who owns the fossils. The fossils include a T. rex, a triceratops skull and a pair of dinosaurs that appeared to have been locked in battle when they died.

Read more at: https://nbcmontana.com/news/local/court-says-dinosaur-fossils-worth-millions-arent-minerals

Read the court's opinion at: https://appecm.mt.gov/PerceptiveJUDSupremeCourt/APP/connector/1/221/url/321Z45N_0PQF60V3N000006.pdf

You just read:

Mont.: Court says dinosaur fossils worth millions aren't minerals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.