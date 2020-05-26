Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 20-28 Katz v. Tiverton Board of Canvassers – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the Board violated the OMA when two of its three members met outside the public purview to discuss and/or decide issues related to retaining special counsel, and that these discussions resulted in an agenda item related to the Board being placed on the Town Council agenda. Based on our review of the evidence, including the affidavits of the two Board members and the Board clerk, we did not find evidence of a collective discussion between Board members about these topics outside of a public meeting. We accordingly found no violations.

