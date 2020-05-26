MyMedCred Launches Automated Credentialing System for Medical Professionals

A new, breakthrough system that automates the traditional credentialing system for medical professionals is now available online.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Houston-based MyMedCred announced today the official launch of its automated credentialing system for medical professionals.

"MyMedCred has automated what was once a tedious, time-consuming, and error-prone process to help medical professionals focus on what they do best - saving and enhancing lives," said Dr. Sterling Carter, CEO and spokesperson for MyMedCred.

Carter explained that keeping medical credentials updated across multiple systems requires a tremendous amount of resources. MyMedCred, he said, comes to the rescue.

"MyMedCred enables an efficient and secure means of updating medical credentials," Carter stressed, before adding, "Our instant medical credentialing system allows medical professionals to update their credentials in real-time across records of hospitals, staffing agencies, and even among themselves."

With MyMedCred's secure cloud-based platform, clinicians, according to Carter, can store and share their credentials, staffing agencies can have a consolidated database of their partners' data, and expiry notifications are sent out to concerned parties as needed.

Those who are interested in receiving a superior automated medical credentialing system can sign up for a free 60-day trial today. Interested parties can also view a short one-minute video on how it works.

As for how customers rate the MyMedCred system, one customer, a recruiter identified as Shilpi S., highly recommended MyMedCred, describing it as an easy-to-use software that covers everything a company might need, including integrating onboarding tools, e-signatures, credential uploads feature, employee databases, and reports.

"It has reduced the time required to collect and track credentials for new hires making our recruitment and onboarding process effortless," she revealed. "We are able to easily store and track the necessary credentials and certifications of our new hires."

But she isn't the only one raving about MyMedCred. Kelly N., payroll and human resources specialist, said the MyMedCred system has provided an electronic method for delivery of credentials as needed for clients.

"It has helped reduce the wait time for clients to receive credentials they need," she said. "This system has tremendously improved our company's record management."

For more information, visit https://mymedcred.com/#whymedcred.

About MyMedCred

The Future of Medical Credentialing Records is here. MyMedCred provides an efficient and secure means of connecting medical professionals by allowing them to share updated credentials with hospitals, staffing agencies, and among themselves.

