Gladstone Investment Announces Clarification of Seeking Alpha Article Pertaining to an Unrelated Company

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”) announced today that it wishes to clarify a news item that some Seeking Alpha subscribers (those who subscribe to emailed new stories pertaining to Gladstone Investment) erroneously received an email article this morning pertaining to an unrelated company (albeit with a similar name), Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP).  Gladstone Investment believes that Seeking Alpha made the error because of the similarity between Gladstone Investment’s stock symbol (GAIN) and the unrelated company’s name (Gain Capital Holdings).   

About Gladstone Investment Corporation:  Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Forward-looking Statements:
The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, 703-287-5893

 

