Corporate Housing Provider Furnished Quarters Introduces Electrostatic Sprayers to Combat COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate housing provider Furnished Quarters will soon be introducing the use of electrostatic sprayers as the company evolves its cleaning practices in light of COVID-19. These practices not only ensure the company’s short-term furnished apartments are thoroughly cleaned, but also disinfected to the highest level possible.

Electrostatic sprayers are a technology that allows for the utmost disinfection of surfaces and is the preferred cleaning technology of hospitals and medical facilities. The company has ordered the sprayers and expects them to arrive by July.

In its commitment to providing safe and clean accommodations to its guests, Furnished Quarters currently uses hospital-grade products to clean all high-touch surfaces such as bathrooms, counters, tabletops, remotes, doorknobs and apartment keys and fobs. Cleaning staff are required to wear masks and gloves. Additionally, all apartments have a minimum vacancy of 96 hours between guests.

“The safety of our guests and cleanliness of our apartments has always been paramount,” said Brian Terry, Executive Vice President of Operations at Furnished Quarters. “Although our cleaning standards already follow CDC guidelines and address sanitation and disease concerns, we wanted to take them one step further by introducing this technology.”

For more on the company’s response to COVID-19, please visit this page, which will continue to be updated as necessary.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



