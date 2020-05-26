Dr. Alfred Sparman Extends Academic Scholarship Campaign Deadline to September 2020
As an advocate for formal education, Dr. Sparman stresses the importance of higher learning, believing it fundamental to professional success.BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, CARIBBEAN, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Alfred Sparman would like to announce that he is extending his Academic Scholarship Campaign deadline from May 31st to September 1st, 2020. Due to the unforeseen circumstances surrounding COVID-19, many individuals are having difficulty obtaining the necessary information needed to apply. As a result, the committee has decided to allow more time to submit all official documents.
The scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in an accredited post secondary institution in Canada, the U.S. or Barbados, with no program limitations set in place.
Individuals are required to submit a 500-word essay detailing why they should receive financial aid, while demonstrating a passion for their field of study. Students must also provide proof of enrollment alongside all required documentation.
Dr. Sparman and his team would like to thank all applicants for their continued patience, and he is looking forward to helping support students in the form of financial aid.
For more information on the Dr. Alfred Sparman Scholarship Program please visit his official site here.
About Dr. Alfred Sparman
Dr. Alfred Sparman is a highly successful medical professional and CEO of the Sparman Clinic located in Bridgetown, Barbados. Specializing in angioplasty and the implementation of cardiac devices, Dr. Sparman received his Medical Degree from New York Medical College, and completed his medical residency at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital. As a leading interventional cardiologist, Dr. Sparman values the well-being of his patients, and is praised for his personable bedside manner.
Alfred Sparman
Sparman Clinic
+1 (246) 231-9856
email us here