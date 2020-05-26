Joanne L. Barian of Inner Soul Healing & Recovery Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapy means healing. If you want to change your life from depression, anxiety or addiction, you must heal the soul.

Joanne L. Barian is a holistic psychotherapist, addiction specialist, inspirational life coach, and the founder of Inner Soul Healing and Recovery Solutions, where she specializes in helping individuals and families survive and overcome mental health issues and substance abuse.

“So many of us want to change our behavior, but all of our internal dialogue is negative,” says Joanne. “Inner soul healing is healing from the inside out. Today is the day to release what no longer serves us. It’s never too late to be what you were meant to become.”

Joanne’s therapeutic approach is holistically based, addressing the mind, body, spirit and emotions of the whole person. Through her expertise in Holistic Psychotherapy, Family Intervention, Addiction Counseling, Health & Wellness Consulting, and Holistic & Intuitive Life Coaching, offers clients a path toward spiritual awakening.

“I try to be someone who looks at the world with a fresh perspective,” says Joanne. “I'm on a vision quest to find approaches that are unique and different from what other therapists do. All of who I am goes into everything I do. My passion is what drives me. And when you talk to me, hopefully that comes through loud and clear.”

Joanne had been an elite tennis player when she suffered a devastating knee injury. Following her surgery, she began suffering from debilitating migraine headaches. Her doctor prescribed barbiturates for her pain, which worked for a while, until she developed a dependency.

“I didn't really think of myself as a person that had a problem,” recalls Joanne. “I just didn't want to believe that this could be me. I still identified as a person who always excelled in life. It's only by the grace of God that nothing that bad ever happened to me.”

When you have an addictive personality, says Joanne, you’re never satisfied. There's always something outside of yourself you're searching for that you never quite reach.

“All the things that I was doing as a therapist. I was now on the other side, and I was a tough patient,” recalls Joanne. “The experience reinforced what I already was doing, but it gave me a new spiritual perspective on life and on what I do with my talents. That's what separates me: I’ve earned the respect the people I work with because I'm a recovering addict as well.”

Joanne says the key to her success is facilitating a different perspective through new language.

“What I do is I help them change their language to change their thought process,” says Joanne. “Instead of right and wrong, I look at what's working and what isn't working. It's a way of empowering a person to know that they can do this. Many times the answers are inside us. We have that strength already. We just need to tap into it.”

Close Up Radio will feature Joanne L. Barian in an interview with Jim Masters on May 27th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.innersoulhealing.com